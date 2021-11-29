San Diego Comic-Con Returns

Comic-Con returned to San Diego over the weekend, the first to be in-person in over two years.
Those in attendance all had to wear red wristbands after proving that they had either tested negative for Covid-19 or were vaccinated.
The three-day event was not as huge as its normal summer editions, but experts predict a number of 40 to 50 thousand people were in attendance.
San Diego Comic-Con was held virtually in 2020.
While it was a shorter, more intimate affair, the 2021 #ComicCon Special Edition brought out the #cosplayers in droves.
Check out the coolest looks in this 🎥 by @mrmarkpotts
Read more at https://t.co/q70bhaRMe2 pic.twitter.com/AguXsUuW2P
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 28, 2021
Have you ever attended Comic-Con? Do you think convention capacities will change with the ongoing pandemic?
I'm here! Let's do this! Umbrella light saber is launched! Hall B, Row 700, Booth G-1 #StarWars #StarWarsVisions #SDCCse #sdcc #SanDiegoComicCon #Sith pic.twitter.com/YLA5C8GiYe
— thegirlwithagreatsmile (@girlgreatsmile) November 26, 2021
Troll but make it fashion💅🏾🤩🧞♀️#ComicCon #SanDiegoComicCon pic.twitter.com/4qRlZu2CZG
— Amen🤴🏾👑 (@amenbbtg) November 28, 2021
i’ve retweeted some of the pics and videos of @JohnCena from the @Comic_Con last night in San Diego, CA, check them out on my timeline.❤️🕊
•
•
•
•#SDCC #CCSE21 #SanDiegoComicCon #ComicCon #SanDiego #California #SuicideSquad #TheSuicideSquad #JamesGunn #Peacemaker #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/KkuNL0r0bD
— John Cena Fanpage // 𝙨𝙞𝙙 🦦 (@thecenahub) November 29, 2021
ICYMI: A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021 #cosplay #sdcc #ccse #sandiegocomiccon https://t.co/P4Ob7QRN7R
— Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) November 29, 2021
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.