San Diego Comic-Con Returns

Comic-Con returned to San Diego over the weekend, the first to be in-person in over two years.

Those in attendance all had to wear red wristbands after proving that they had either tested negative for Covid-19 or were vaccinated.

The three-day event was not as huge as its normal summer editions, but experts predict a number of 40 to 50 thousand people were in attendance.

San Diego Comic-Con was held virtually in 2020.

While it was a shorter, more intimate affair, the 2021 #ComicCon Special Edition brought out the #cosplayers in droves.

