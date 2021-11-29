Life

San Diego Comic-Con Returns

Posted on

Comic-Con returned to San Diego over the weekend, the first to be in-person in over two years.

Those in attendance all had to wear red wristbands after proving that they had either tested negative for Covid-19 or were vaccinated.

The three-day event was not as huge as its normal summer editions, but experts predict a number of 40 to 50 thousand people were in attendance.

San Diego Comic-Con was held virtually in 2020.

Have you ever attended Comic-Con? Do you think convention capacities will change with the ongoing pandemic?

Comments
