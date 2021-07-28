Another Billionaire Enters The Space Race

Branson, Bezos, Elon, and… Porsche? A new billionaire family is entering the space race.

The Porsche family – owners of Volkswagen – are investing money in Isar Aerospace, a German space company that hopes to compete with Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin.

The company will start out by launching small satellites into orbit, with its first test flight scheduled for next year.

