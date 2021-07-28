Woman Didn’t Know She Was Carrying A $39 Million Lottery Ticket In Her Purse

A woman in Germany nearly missed out on her chance to win $39 million dollars – because she had no idea she was carrying the winning lottery ticket in her purse.

The 45-year-old woman was the only winner of the June 9th drawing, which carried a prize of 33 million Euros – roughly $39 million.

The woman says she “carelessly” carried the ticket in her purse for weeks before she realized she’d won, saying “I still get dizzy at the thought.”

The lucky winner plans to use the money to “live a healthy life and do more for the environment”.

