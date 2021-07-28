Life

Pfizer Says 3rd Booster Shot “Strongly” Boosts Protection Against Delta Variant

Pfizer says a third vaccine shot would “strongly” boost protection against the highly contagious Delta variant.

The company cited new data that suggests a third shot could improve immune response by up to five times more in people ages 18-55, and eleven times more in people over 65.

Pfizer is currently seeking FDA approval for a third booster shot, which would potentially be administered 12 months after the second dose.

Do you think a third dose is necessary? Will COVID vaccines become an annual thing like flu vaccines?

