Anti-Mask Tirade Leads To Man Being Carried Out Of Store

A man who went on an anti-mask tirade in a Sprouts was carried out of the store before things got really bad. The incident was caught on video and posted to Facebook on Monday. The man was in a Sprouts market in Tucson, Arizona.

With 3 other maskless guys around him, the man went into a profanity-laced rant about how people wearing masks were foolish. The man said, “You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks. You know it’s not real.”

SEE IT: A maskless man enraged over a rule requiring he wear a face covering was reportedly carried out of an Arizona grocery store by his son.https://t.co/92vhZdbaeo — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 11, 2020

Before things got too hot, one of the other maskless guys says “Dad” and gets in between him and customers and workers. As the rant continued, the man was lifted up and carried out of the store presumably by his son.

