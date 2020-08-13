XBOX Series X Coming On This Date?

We now know that XBOX Series will be coming in November. Leaks and sources claim we should see the new gaming system no later than November 13th with some speculating an exact release date of November 6th.
A series of alleged controller leaks suggest that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S could launch on November 6: https://t.co/iLpTjPkmvV pic.twitter.com/eefjnITx4m
— IGN (@IGN) August 12, 2020
People have zeroed in on these dates because of Yakuza: Like a Dragon being listed in the Microsoft store as available on November 13th.
Will you be buying a new system?
