Steve-O Duct-Tapes Himself To L.A. Billboard

Former Jackass star Steve-O is currently duct-taped to a Los Angeles billboard – and he’s posting about it.

Steve-O shared a billboard selfie to Instagram, insisting that “there is zero chance of me falling” and that the whole thing was rigged by professionals.

So why is Steve-O up there? Apparently it’s to promote his new comedy special Gnarly, which includes fellow Jackass alums like Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, and Wee Man.

Gnarly is currently streaming at his website steveotv.com.

