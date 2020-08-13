Steve-O Duct-Tapes Himself To L.A. Billboard

Former Jackass star Steve-O is currently duct-taped to a Los Angeles billboard – and he’s posting about it.
Steve-O shared a billboard selfie to Instagram, insisting that “there is zero chance of me falling” and that the whole thing was rigged by professionals.
So why is Steve-O up there? Apparently it’s to promote his new comedy special Gnarly, which includes fellow Jackass alums like Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, and Wee Man.
I’m attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It’s called Gnarly and, If you’re over 18, check it out at steveo.com! Thanks!
Gnarly is currently streaming at his website steveotv.com.
Were you a Jackass fan? What’s the craziest stunt they ever pulled on that show?
