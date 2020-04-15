Apple Debuts Low-Cost iPhone SE Starting at $399

Apple is set to release its new low-cost iPhone SE on Friday, April 24 for $399. The iPhone SE, which looks similar to the iPhone 8, is dust resistant, has the single-lens camera, the Touch ID fingerprint reader and can stand up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. Is the iPhone SE appealing to you? Why or why not?

