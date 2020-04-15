Apple Debuts Low-Cost iPhone SE Starting at $399

Apple is set to release its new low-cost iPhone SE on Friday, April 24 for $399. The iPhone SE, which looks similar to the iPhone 8, is dust resistant, has the single-lens camera, the Touch ID fingerprint reader and can stand up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. Is the iPhone SE appealing to you? Why or why not?
Download Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE wallpapers here https://t.co/rKziBYODAp by @ChanceHMiller pic.twitter.com/9QlxwOT4rJ
— 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) April 15, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.