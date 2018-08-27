Apple Season Features 3 New iPhones and More

Are you looking to upgrade your Apple devices?

You may have the chance soon. Bloomberg is reporting on the latest rumors about Apple’s upcoming releases. They claim Apple will launch three new iPhones: An upgraded iPhone X, a “high-end” iPhone with a 6.5-inch screen and a less-expensive iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen. Look for these sometime in September. Coming soon, Apple will also roll out a new version of their AirPods earphones, a new Apple Watch with a bigger face and upgraded iPad Pros.

