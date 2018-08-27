Man Busted With 800 Pounds of Stolen Lemons

That’s just sour grapes

A man was arrested in Southern California after about 800 pounds of lemons were found inside his car. 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested Friday on charges of theft of agricultural products. Deputies were investigating a series of farm thefts in the area. Police stopped Fierros’ car and found several large bags of lemons.

The alleged lemon thief, Dionicio Fierros, is being held in Indio Jail on $10,000 bail. https://t.co/oFQ7Ha1LHX — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) August 24, 2018