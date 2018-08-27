Life

Man Busted With 800 Pounds of Stolen Lemons



That’s just sour grapes

A man was arrested in Southern California after about 800 pounds of lemons were found inside his car. 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested Friday on charges of theft of agricultural products. Deputies were investigating a series of farm thefts in the area. Police stopped Fierros’ car and found several large bags of lemons.

Comments
