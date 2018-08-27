Kevin Smith Drops 51 Pounds!

Hand clap! Very impressive!
Six months ago, actor and director Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack. Now, he’s out of the hospital and celebrating the fact that he’s lost 51 pounds! “This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS,” Smith declared on Instagram.
After his heart attack, his doctor thought it would be best if he lost 50 pounds and he followed the doctors orders. He attributes the loss to his new vegan lifestyle.
“My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195,” Smith joked.
