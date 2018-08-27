‘True Detective’ Is Back in January

The trailer for the third season of HBO’s ‘True Detective’ has been released, and it looks like this time they’re going back to the winning formula of season one. This season, Mahershala Ali, will be playing the lead along with Stephen Dorff. The crime this season will take place in the heart of the Ozarks, and the mystery will take place over three time periods.

Look for the third season of ‘True Detective’ to premiere in January of 2019. I just hope there’s a man-bear-pig killer!