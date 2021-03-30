Arby’s Adds Crinkle Fries as Permanent Menu Item

Attention french fry lovers: Arby’s is mixing things up!
Arby’s is now expanding on its french fry variety by adding crinkle fries to its menu permanently!
While crinkle fries are now permanent, there is a limited-time offer to buy them for just $1.
Arby’s Launches New Crinkle Fries Nationwide Alongside Returning Spicy Greek Gyro: https://t.co/TJUxxvBZ1R @Arbys #chewboom pic.twitter.com/qIu4gEBWXu
— ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) March 29, 2021
Along with the fry news, Arby’s has also recently hired actor Ving Rhames as the “official voice” of the chain.
What is your favorite type of french fry? What do you usually order from Arby’s?
