PayPal Now Lets Us Customers Check Out With Cryptocurrency

Back in November, PayPal opened cryptocurrency trading to US users.

PayPal will allow you to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Today, we are announcing the launch of Checkout with Crypto, a new way for PayPal customers to check out with #Cryptocurrency to pay for select online purchases. https://t.co/RbOe8aLtlz pic.twitter.com/zGWHgbwVlU — PayPal (@PayPal) March 30, 2021

You will not need to convert the cryptocurrency to US dollars, PayPal will convert it for you.

For a full explanation and understanding of how to you use cryptocurrency on PayPal, there is a video on YouTube explaining.