PayPal Now Lets Us Customers Check Out With Cryptocurrency

Back in November, PayPal opened cryptocurrency trading to US users.

PayPal will allow you to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

You will not need to convert the cryptocurrency to US dollars, PayPal will convert it for you.

For a full explanation and understanding of how to you use cryptocurrency on PayPal, there is a video on YouTube explaining.

