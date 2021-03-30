‘Rick and Morty’ Return This Summer!

It’s been a long wait, but “Rick and Morty” is set to return this summer!

Adult Swim announced that the series will make its season 5 debut on June 20th.

The new trailer for the upcoming season gives fans a glimpse of what to expect: dogs throwing knives, Rick in a leather-daddy getup, and the same amount of adventures.

Wubba lubba dub dub, Rick And Morty returns this summer for season 5 https://t.co/1JfejfvwQt pic.twitter.com/JDOniPlpwU — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 30, 2021

To celebrate, Adult Swim has declared June 20th as Rick and Morty Day and will be sharing teasers of the upcoming season.

