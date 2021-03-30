Dwayne Johnson Can Reportedly Override WB Execs About Restoring the SnyderVerse

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is rumored to be pushing for the SnyderVerse Justice League to be brought back for future movies.

The Rock is pitching an Adam vs the JSA and JLA event down the line.

The Rock does not want a new league, he wants the Snyder cast.

Word is The Rock has more input than the Warner Bros execs.

He has complete creative control over the Black Adam franchise.

Do you think The Rock can pull this off?