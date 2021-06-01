‘Army Of The Dead’ Is One Of Netflix’s Biggest Hits Ever

Netflix is counting on Army of the Dead to be a huge hit.

Zack Snyder’s movie has been watched in 72 million households since its premiere and is projected to be one of Netflix’s most popular movies ever.

Netflix said Army of the Dead has been the #1 film around the world and shows no signs of slowing down.

The zombie thriller includes actors Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and Omari Hardwick.

An animated series called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is also in the works.

Have you watched Army of the Dead yet? What did you think?