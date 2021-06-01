The Good Old Days: Pizza Hut Brings Back ‘The Edge’ Thin-Crust Pizza

Pizza Hut is serving up a trip down memory lane.

The pizza giant is reviving a classic from the 90s – “The Edge” Thin Crust Pizza (toppings from edge-to-edge)

It’s part of Pizza Hut’s ongoing “Newstalgia” campaign to bring back “nostalgic feels” with the food they used to dish out.

Lots of fast-food restaurants seem to be doing the same lately.

Last year, McDonald’s brought back its famous McRib sandwich and is reintroducing Hi-C Orange Lavaburst at Golden Arches across the country.

Taco Bell also recently announced the comeback of the Quesalupa.

What’s a favorite food you ate as a kid that you can’t find anymore?