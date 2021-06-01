TSA Reveals Passenger Traffic Numbers for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

1.9 million people were screened at the airport checkpoints in the U.S. on Memorial Day.

This is up from 353,261 last year.

In 2019 that number was 2.4 million.

Air travel surged nearly 500% during Memorial Day weekend: TSA https://t.co/IE4dQDs4uW — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2021

In total for the 5 day period of Thursday thru Monday 8.9 million people were screened.

Did you travel over Memorial Weekend? Where did you go? Any Summer travel plans?