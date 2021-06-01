Life

TSA Reveals Passenger Traffic Numbers for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Posted on

1.9 million people were screened at the airport checkpoints in the U.S. on Memorial Day.

This is up from 353,261 last year.

In 2019 that number was 2.4 million.

In total for the 5 day period of Thursday thru Monday 8.9 million people were screened.

Did you travel over Memorial Weekend? Where did you go? Any Summer travel plans?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top