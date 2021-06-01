Things start feeling like normal when Costco keeps bringing back items to their food court.

Not only are customers able to sit at the benches to eat in the food court-they also can add a beloved topping to their hot dogs.

The onion crank has been spotted by a Reddit user at Costco’s condiment station, which means you can start adding it to your $1.50 hot dogs!

The condiment stations were previously removed from the food court due to concerns of Covid-19.

Costco Just Brought Back Another Food Court Staple https://t.co/yzqWJf01Dy — Bitesize World News (@Bitesizewn) June 1, 2021

Do you get any food from the Costco food court? What are your go-to toppings for hot dogs?