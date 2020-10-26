Atari Is Opening Gaming-Inspired Hotels Around The U.S., With Vintage Arcades And Pop Culture Nightclubs

Atari is back and it’s now going to be a hotel. The gaming system is known for its classic games Centipede and Pong is planning to open Atari-themed hotels thanks to GSD Group who is funding the venture.

Atari Hotels is set to open in Las Vegas and Phoenix, Arizona initially, however, due to Coronavirus plans for the start of construction has been pushed back.

Atari is opening gaming-inspired hotels around the US, with vintage arcades and pop culture nightclubs. See what they will look like. https://t.co/3filYtTLxC — Business Insider (@businessinsider) October 25, 2020

The gaming industry has seen a spike during the current pandemic with the market on track to grow to $293 billion in 2027.

Other plans for Atari hotels are set for Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. Other companies are seeing the trend and there is talk of an ESports lounge to be built in an apartment building in Vegas.

Would you stay in a game-themed hotel or apartment complex?