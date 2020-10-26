Haters Gonna Hate: What States Rank On List Of Most Hated States In The U.S.

Not exactly the list you really want to be on…

BestLifeOnline.com (a lifestyle website) has released the “Most Hated States In America”.

Here you go:

#5 – Florida

#4 – Oklahoma

#3 – California

#2 – Texas

#1 – New Jersey

The list was compiled using data about population increases and decreases in states and a large survey on Instagram.

In case you were wondering, Utah came in at 49 (the love us!). Which state was less hated than Utah? Idaho! What? They don’t have the backyard we do nor a Vatican-style city. GTFO!

Do you agree with the Top 5? Do you have strong feelings against a certain state?