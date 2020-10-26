Haters Gonna Hate: What States Rank On List Of Most Hated States In The U.S.

Not exactly the list you really want to be on…
BestLifeOnline.com (a lifestyle website) has released the “Most Hated States In America”.
Here you go:
#5 – Florida
#4 – Oklahoma
#3 – California
#2 – Texas
#1 – New Jersey
The list was compiled using data about population increases and decreases in states and a large survey on Instagram.
I don't believe this! Not one bit. 🤯 #abc13 #hounews https://t.co/8F9u4CDT4P
— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) October 26, 2020
In case you were wondering, Utah came in at 49 (the love us!). Which state was less hated than Utah? Idaho! What? They don’t have the backyard we do nor a Vatican-style city. GTFO!
Do you agree with the Top 5? Do you have strong feelings against a certain state?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.