Florida Man Steals A Bulldozer To Swipe Campaign Signs

The 2020 election is almost here, but not before we get one last ‘Florida Man’ story.

Police say 26-year-old James Blight of Haines City stole a bulldozer and drove it through a neighborhood, vandalizing lawns with Biden-Harris campaign signs.

Witnesses say Blight used the bulldozer to dig up signs, damage lawns, and knock over fences. He also allegedly knocked over a speed limit sign.

Blight claims he was drunk and doesn’t remember what he did. Some believe Blight’s rampage was racially motivated, taking place in a predominantly black neighborhood.

Has 2020 made us all crazy? What’s the worst election-related behavior you’ve witnessed?

