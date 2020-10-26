Life

Is Guitar Center Headed For Bankruptcy?

Guitar Center could be the next major retail chain to declare bankruptcy during the pandemic.

According to reports, the company missed a $45 million interest payment earlier this month and could file for bankruptcy in November.

Guitar Center is the country’s largest musical instrument retailer, but is about $1.3 billion in debt, despite sales of more than $2.3 billion in the last fiscal year.

How much of your shopping is done online vs. in brick-and-mortar stores?

