ATMs at Las Vegas Casino Table Games Are Officially a Thing

If you hate going to the cashier while your hot on the blackjack table a new technology has debuted at casinos in Las Vegas. ACS PlayOn is a new automated cashless gaming system that is “Offering a convenient experience for guests, PlayOn is a modern technology that allows players to purchase casino chips using a debit card, eliminating the need to use an ATM machine or cashier’s window between hands,” the company said in a press release. There is a $4.00 fee for using the service and a 2.5 percent fee for the amount you withdraw. Credit cards can’t be used with the service and your debit card daily amount can’t be extended. Gamblers will find the system being used at The D Casino, The Palms, Golden Gate, and the Strat.

