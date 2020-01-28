Vegetarian Food Company Develops ‘Meat Patch’ To Help Curb Cravings

Many who have changed over to a plant-based diet admit that they still crave the taste of meat. If you’re still jonesing for a steak, relief could be on the way. Teaming up with an Oxford professor, Irish vegetarian frozen food brand Strong Roots has developed a Meat Patch, similar to what smokers will wear for a hit of nicotine as they battle the urge to light up. Except this is more of the scratch and sniff variety. Run a fingernail over the adhesive and it will release the scent of bacon. Right now, the company has the patch in a trial phase, but they tell UK’s The Telegraph it could be out in the future.
#Vegetarian food company develops nicotine-like 'meat patch' to help curb cravings https://t.co/HoTrxC5Co4 #1News #News pic.twitter.com/BU0HFVlxqp
— 1News (@1news_me) January 28, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.