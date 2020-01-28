McDonald’s Adding 2 New Chicken Sandwiches To Breakfast Lineup

McDonald’s is adding two new chicken sandwiches to its breakfast lineup – but only for a limited time. Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches are available at participating restaurants while supplies last. McDonald’s is attempting to expand its breakfast menu as more restaurants try to cash in on the first meal of the day. Experts told Reuters they believe that McDonald’s new additions, and not the choice to introduce plant-based menu items, will actually put them at the top of the breakfast food chain.

