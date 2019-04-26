Avengers: Endgame Sets Thursday Preview Record

Even though Avengers: Endgame officially opens today, plenty of people went to the Thursday night preview showings. The blockbuster broke a record for the Thursday preview window by making $60 million. The previous record holder was Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $57 million. Those in the know feel the culmination of the series will continue to break records over opening weekend.
Hurry and see it! Spoilers are coming!
