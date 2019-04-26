Life

Crying During ‘Endgame’ Sends Woman To The Hospital

Don’t worry – there are no Avengers: Endgame spoilers here. But apparently, the film caused quite the emotional reaction for at least one viewer. A Chinese college student had to go to the hospital after she began sobbing uncontrollably during a midnight screening of the movie on Wednesday. The 21-year-old woman cried so hard that she began hyperventilating and experiencing chest pain. Doctors had to use an oxygen mask to calm her down.

Do you know someone…oh nevermind, I heard people crying last night in the theater.

