Betsy DeVos Learns You Don’t Mess with Special Olympics

Education secretary Betsy DeVos tried to throw someone under the bus after being blasted for proposing $18 million in cuts to the Special Olympics. After being called “heartless”, “cold” and well, a lot more we can’t say, DeVos says she wasn’t personally involved with proposing the cuts and that she was only tasked with presenting them. DeVos also alluded during a subcommittee meeting on budgets that the private sector could come in and save the Special Olympics.

Politician, celebrities and athletes have defended Special Olympics, which serves nearly 300,000 athletes ages 8 and up. Former U.S. women’s national soccer team captain and ESPN host Julie Foudy tweeted “We need Special Olympics.”

