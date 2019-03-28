This Woman Feels No Physical Pain

A woman’s “mutant” gene that lets her feel no physical pain could help scientists figure out how to help anyone living with chronic pain. The 71-year old woman was sent to specialists after she said “no, thanks” to pain medication after having hand surgery. She told specialists that she has never felt pain or panic through things like childbirth or burning herself on the stove. She said she only knew she burned her hand when she could smell burning skin. She didn’t even experience stress when she once wrecked her car into a ditch! Scientists then discovered an unknown mutation on a gene that affects a chemical regulating mood and pain sensation. Doctors hope the discovery can help those that deal with chronic pain, anxiety or post-op pain.

A 71-year-old woman who feels no pain could help scientists develop new painkillers https://t.co/1LSQYdIVix pic.twitter.com/TRWkxYoPlJ — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2019