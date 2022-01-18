Shutterstock

2022 may be a challenging year for college students.

Without possible student loan forgiveness, many could feel concerned about having to pay off debt when they finish college.

There is also a chance that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn affirmative action in admitting college students, which could be a threat to students who previously could have been discriminated against.

2022 also brings concern over sports eligibility with many states banning transgender women and girls from participating in female games.

What are the biggest issues facing college students in 2022?https://t.co/PJabsr2A2L pic.twitter.com/nG7Ac1ia5B — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) January 18, 2022

Along with all of this, the subject of critical race theory being taught has been up for debate with different states.

Are you going to college this year? Are you worried about any of these issues?