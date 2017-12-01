Bill’s Favorite Things

Gina, you know, Gina Barberi, assigned me the task of putting together my favorite things. I guess this is helpful if you want to bring me a gift… They can’t ALL be bourbon, so here they are!

1. Old Forester. (Make sure you get the 100 Proof version.)

2. My Instant Pot. See how happy she is? If you don’t have one, you’re a loser.

3. Dr. Carver’s Shave Butter. It’s great on your skin for shaving. I haven’t yet tried it on toast.

4. Thanksgiving left-overs. No comment needed.

5. La Prairie Essence of Skin Caviar Eye Complex. There are several, but this one is $450.00 a bottle. Mmmmmmm. (Of course, I’ve never tried it.)