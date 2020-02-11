Life

‘Birds Of Prey’ Just Changed Its Title In Theaters

DC’s Birds of Prey had a disappointing opening week – and it looks like Warner Bros. is blaming the title. Several theater chains and and ticket sites are now listing the movie as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, instead of the previous full title of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). According to reports, the title change came directly from the studio. While Birds of Prey came in #1 at the box office last weekend, its $33.5 million opening was still considered a disappointment.

