San Francisco Parking Spot being Sold for $100K

If you think finding a place to park is difficult, just be grateful you don’t live in San Francisco. There, available parking spots are so rare that someone is selling one for $100,000. The spot, located in a two-story parking garage that’s attached to an upscale condominium building, has been placed on the market by the owners of one of the condos, says Realtor Bill Williams. They had been renting the spot for $300 a month, but decided to sell it when they recently moved to New York, Williams says. Despite the high price, Williams admits the spot isn’t unlike most other parking spots in San Francisco — or the country, for that matter. “As far as parking spaces go, this is pretty convenient,” he says. “That’s what it’s all about — convenience.”

