Here Are The Oscar-Winning Movies You Can Stream

In case you didn’t catch them when they were in theaters, several of the Oscar-winning movies are available for your home-viewing pleasure. “Toy Story 4” won big at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, winning the statue for best-animated feature. Fire up Disney+ from the couch and stream away. The best documentary feature, “American Factory”, is over at Netflix. So is “Marriage Story”, which earned Laura Dern best-supporting actress. And while the streaming giant only won two Oscars out of its 24 nominations, movies like “The Irishman”, “The Two Popes”, “Klaus”, and “I Lost My Body” can still be found on the site.

