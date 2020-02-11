Despite Embrace Of Equality, Young Men Still Hold Traditional Gender Roles

Even though more and more young adults claim to be “woke,” traditional gender roles are still the norm at home. In a new Gallup survey of American heterosexual couples aged 18-34, women continue to undertake the majority of household chores while men were more likely to handle responsibilities like yard work and car maintenance. While there have been gains by men sharing with grocery shopping, laundry, dishwashing, and cooking since Gallup started asking in 1996, a significant gap still exists. The New York Times says that researchers are confused by the findings as attitudes towards gender have shifted in favor of equality in most other ways.

