Fred Durst Nominated for Worst Director at The Razzies

Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst has received the honor of being nominated for worst director at the 2020 Razzie Awards. His nomination comes from his directorial work on “The Fanatic”, which only grossed $3,153 across 52 U.S. theatres on its opening day last August. Not even actor John Travolta could save the film, earning a worst actor nod as the fanatic stalker, Moose. The film was also nominated for worst picture. Other worst director nominees include James Franco for “Zeroville”, Neil Marshall for “Hellboy”, Tom Hooper for “Cats” and Adrian Grunberg for “Rambo: Last Blood.”

Just a day before Hollywood celebrates the best films of the past year at the 2020 #Oscars, the nominees for some of the past year's worst films, the #Razzies, have been unveiled. And yes, #CatsMovie is among the leading films with 8 noms https://t.co/zWlm5WjmZl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2020