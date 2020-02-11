Southwest Airlines Wants You To Report “Unwelcome Behavior”

Because everyone likes a tattletale, Southwest Airlines has added something new to their pre-flight announcements. Along with the instructions about fastening seat belts and where the emergency exits are, flight attendants have added “We are here for your comfort and safety. Please report any unwelcome behavior to your flight attendant.”

Southwest Airlines is asking passengers to report any "unwelcome behavior" on their airplanes to the flight attendants on duty https://t.co/59HtGycobL — CNN (@CNN) February 11, 2020

A Southwest spokesperson said, “this change reflects Southwest’s commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment at all times” Some tools flight attendants will use to diffuse unwanted behavior include re-seating the passenger causing the problem, telling them to stop doing whatever they are doing, notifying the captain or even contacting authorities when the flight lands depending on how serious the situation is.