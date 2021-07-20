‘Black Widow’ Is The Most-Pirated Movie On The Internet

Black Widow is the biggest movie of the year so far. And unfortunately for Marvel, it’s also the most-pirated movie of the year.

According to Torrentfreak, Black Widow is currently the most-pirated movie on the internet, followed by The Tomorrow War, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Gunpowder Milkshake.

So is all that pirating hurting Black Widow’s box office? Maybe, but the National Association of Theater Owners is pointing fingers at Disney+ for releasing the movie at the same time.

Have you been to a movie theater since the lockdown was lifted? If not, can you remember the last movie you saw in a theater?