The ‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer is Here

The trailer for ‘Jackass Forever’ has been released into the world and it’s full of exactly what you would expect from the franchise.

Out in theaters on October 22, ‘Jackass Forever’ is the first film from the gang since 2010’s ‘Jackass 3D.’

While this will be the first in the franchise to not feature Ryan Dunn or Bam Magera. it will also mark the final ‘Jackass’ film for Johnny Knoxville.

Knoxville recently told GQ, “You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.”

Do you think the ‘Jackass’ franchise will be the same without Ryan Dunn or Bam Magera? What is the craziest stunt you remember from ‘Jackass?’