Dictonary.Com Adds 300 New Words, Including ‘Zaddy’ And ‘Ghost Kitchen’

Think about how much has changed in the past year.

That’s why more than 300 new words and definitions have been added to Dictonary.com to better “mirror the world around us,” according to the site’s managing editor.

Here are a few highlights:

“Long Hauler” – referring to people who experience lasting coronavirus symptoms

“Zaddy” – an alteration of daddy that means “an attractive man who is also stylish, charming, and confident” made popular by artist Ty Dolla $ign

“Ghost Kitchen” – a commercial facility that prepares and cooks restaurant-style food for delivery directly to customers or to one or more dine-in restaurants

“Side Hustle” – A job that brings in extra money beyond one’s regular job

“Yeet” has officially been added to Dictionary. com's site. https://t.co/3BOcl1NSXc — Complex (@Complex) July 15, 2021

Other words also added: “oof, ” “yeet,” and “sh*tshow” (People’s Choice 2020 Word of the Year)