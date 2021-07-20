Despite Looming COVID-19 Threat, Team USA Is Ready For Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles and soccer player Megan Rapinoe are among the 11,000 athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics beginning on Friday.

Because of coronavirus protocols, athletes are only allowed to check into the Olympic Village five days before their scheduled events.

Not only do athletes have to adjust to a time zone 13 hours ahead, but also high temps and humidity in the area.

The COVID protocols in the Olympic Village are strict after Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo. "Our number one priority is everyone's health and safety," Team USA CEO Sarah Hirshland said.https://t.co/CQLiVr6jjB — NPR (@NPR) July 20, 2021

Other differences in this year’s Olympics: no spectators at any events and winning athletes have to drape gold, silver, or bronze medals over their own necks.

What is one of the best/craziest Olympic moments you remember watching live?