World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Costs $840

Nothing says summertime like a bowl of ice cream, but what if you could get the world’s most expensive ice cream served to you in a Versace bowl?

Well, good news! You can in Dubai. Not your normal bowl of vanilla, this treat is made using fresh vanilla beans and has 23-carat edible gold along with saffron and black truffles.

Known as the “Black Diamond” the ice cream is served in a Versace bowl with a silver spoon.

So how much does this delectable treat cost? 60,000 rupees or $840.

Would you buy the “Black Diamond?”