World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Costs $840

Nothing says summertime like a bowl of ice cream, but what if you could get the world’s most expensive ice cream served to you in a Versace bowl?
Well, good news! You can in Dubai. Not your normal bowl of vanilla, this treat is made using fresh vanilla beans and has 23-carat edible gold along with saffron and black truffles.
World's most expensive ice cream costs Rs 60,000 — Sold in Dubai, where else! #IceCream #ScoopiCafe #Dubai https://t.co/Cujuqp9oZQ
— Business Today (@BT_India) July 20, 2021
Known as the “Black Diamond” the ice cream is served in a Versace bowl with a silver spoon.
So how much does this delectable treat cost? 60,000 rupees or $840.
Would you buy the “Black Diamond?”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.