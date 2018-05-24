BLINK 182 ON JIMMY KIMMEL LAST NIGHT

I never miss a chance to see Blink on the TV

Ready to plug their new residency at the Palms in Las Vegas, Blink hit the lookie box last night with Jimmy Kimmel. Playing “Kings Of The Weekend” and “I Miss You”. Something odd about seeing a punk band with giant Mercedes logos in the background, but given that Travis Barker drives a Benzo I guess it’s just the world we live in.

Enjoy!