Boner Fight for May 24th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SHE JUST COULDN’T KEEP THEM DAMN SHOES ON.

Two day care employees in North Carolina were fired for strapping shoes to a little girl with tightly bound tape, causing her bruises and swelling, according to reports. The terminations at Pleasant Hill Day Care in Elkin come after a mother picked up her 17-month-old daughter and saw her shoes were taped on, news station WXII reported. Jessica Hayes took to social media Saturday following the disturbing incident, which she said left her daughter crying and in pain. The mother said the shoes were “left on long enough and tight enough to leave marks, cause swelling, and bruises.” “Someone was clearly upset that she was learning take her shoes off and done it out of being aggravated,” Hayes posted on Facebook. “This was also not just her shoes being taped up it was around her ankle … My 17-month-old child was unable to say anything” Pleasant Hill director Maehsell Marley said security footage was reviewed and the two employees involved were let go from the center.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THERE IS A SPECIAL PLACE IN HELL FOR PEOPLE LIKE THIS.

A former police dispatcher charged with gambling away nearly $10,000 raised for a paralyzed cop is now betting on a judge to decide her fate. April Briscuso, 40, entered a blind plea on Monday to one count of felony stealing, meaning a judge will determine her sentence without a recommendation from prosecutors who earlier sought a seven-year suspended sentence with 30 days of shock time in jail, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Briscuso was arrested in November after organizing several fundraisers for former Hazelwood Police Officer Craig Tudor, who was paralyzed in an on-duty crash in August 2016. Police in St. Louis County said Briscuso, a veteran dispatcher of 11 years, admitted stealing at least $9,500 in donations intended for Tudor and gambled it away at local casinos. The thefts were uncovered after Tudor and his wife, Christine, told investigators they had not received money raised at several events hosted in their name — including at a St. Louis Cardinals game — except in cases where checks were made payable directly to them.

