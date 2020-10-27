‘Borat 2’ Drew ‘Tens of Millions’ of Viewers Over Opening Weekend

Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

Borat 2 had a good weekend but we don’t know how good.

Amazon will not release the exact viewership for the weekend only saying ‘tens of millions.’

A third-party research company says 1.6 million U.S. households viewed the movie in the first four days.

‘Borat 2’ Drew More Viewers in Opening Weekend Than ‘Mulan,’ Data Researcher Estimates https://t.co/ji2e1G0FC0 — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2020

Amazon says the number is incorrect.

Have you watched Borat 2 yet?