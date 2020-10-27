Wendy’s Offering New Chicken Sandwich for Free

Wendy’s is celebrating the release of their new chicken sandwich with one heck of a deal: try it for free!
Until November 8th, customers will receive a free chicken sandwich to try out with drive-thru orders and orders made through the mobile app.
Customers will be able to receive one free chicken sandwich with purchase per week, so there’s still a couple of weeks to try it!
Wendy's is giving away a new chicken sandwich for free through Nov. 8 – Business Insider https://t.co/EN09cxdyoF
— FoodTravelPro (@FoodTravelPro) October 27, 2020
If you miss out on the promotion or just want to straight out buy it, Wendy’s is offering their Classic Chicken Sandwich for $4.99.
Who makes your favorite chicken sandwich? What do you usually order from Wendy’s?
