Wendy’s Offering New Chicken Sandwich for Free

Wendy’s is celebrating the release of their new chicken sandwich with one heck of a deal: try it for free!

Until November 8th, customers will receive a free chicken sandwich to try out with drive-thru orders and orders made through the mobile app.

Customers will be able to receive one free chicken sandwich with purchase per week, so there’s still a couple of weeks to try it!

If you miss out on the promotion or just want to straight out buy it, Wendy’s is offering their Classic Chicken Sandwich for $4.99.

Who makes your favorite chicken sandwich? What do you usually order from Wendy’s?

