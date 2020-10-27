Kazakhstan’s Tourism Board Now Using Borat as Inspiration

Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

After initially banning the first film, the REAL Kazakhstan is now finding inspiration from Borat and the catchphrase, “Very nice!”

The deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism says the catchphrase, “offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan’s vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way.”

Kazakhstan adopts Borat's 'very nice!' catchphrase in new tourism campaign https://t.co/zcCYAzHAe3 — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 27, 2020

Before Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released, there was a petition to cancel the film. It was signed by more than 100,000 people.

Have you watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm? Do you think Kazakhstan should be more embracing of the Borat character?