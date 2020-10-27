Life

Kazakhstan’s Tourism Board Now Using Borat as Inspiration

Posted on
Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

After initially banning the first film, the REAL Kazakhstan is now finding inspiration from Borat and the catchphrase, “Very nice!”

The deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism says the catchphrase, “offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan’s vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way.”

Before Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released, there was a petition to cancel the film. It was signed by more than 100,000 people.

Have you watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm? Do you think Kazakhstan should be more embracing of the Borat character?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top