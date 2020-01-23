Brad Pitt Passed Up “The Matrix” Role

Brad Pitt revealed at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that he passed on the role of Neo in 1999’s The Matrix, joking “I took the red pill.” Pitt would only reveal one role he turned down while receiving the Maltin Modern Master Award, saying that he never really believed the role was really his. Will Smith has also said he turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix so he could make Wild, Wild West which was a box-office flop. The Matrix would be a box-office smash with actor Keanu Reeves as Neo.

